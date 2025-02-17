Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCHGY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

