Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

CFMOF stock remained flat at C$62.43 during trading on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 1 year low of C$58.00 and a 1 year high of C$81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.43.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

About Cofinimmo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.2 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.