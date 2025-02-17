Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Price Performance
CFMOF stock remained flat at C$62.43 during trading on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 1 year low of C$58.00 and a 1 year high of C$81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.43.
About Cofinimmo
