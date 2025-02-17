Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

COGT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $886.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

