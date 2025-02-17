Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stake Reduced by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 66,707 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,961,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

