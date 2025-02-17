Congress Asset Management Co. Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,750,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $460.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $607.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

