Congress Asset Management Co. Has $18.10 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 2.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 539,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AZEK by 8.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 671,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AZEK by 105.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 18.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZEK news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,709 shares of company stock worth $3,060,151. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

