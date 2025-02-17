Congress Asset Management Co. Has $43.56 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in YETI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in YETI by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 249,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 55,468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

