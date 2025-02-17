Congress Asset Management Co. Has $7.31 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $162.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

