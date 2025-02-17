Congress Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $212.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $223.33.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

