Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $295.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

