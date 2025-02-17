Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,505.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.