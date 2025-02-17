Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 142 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $125,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 97,001.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,665,000 after purchasing an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $729.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

