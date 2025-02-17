Cooksen Wealth LLC Acquires 14,083 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

