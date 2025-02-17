Cooksen Wealth LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cooksen Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 108,685 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.28 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

