Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

