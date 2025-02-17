Cosner Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cosner Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $93.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

