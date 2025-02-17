Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $30,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Price Performance
NYSE:BAP opened at $185.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on Credicorp
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.