Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $30,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $185.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

