Critical Comparison: Magnera (MAGN) versus Its Rivals

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) is one of 18 public companies in the "Paper mills" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.23 Magnera Competitors $4.88 billion $390.72 million 34.92

Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 989 500 112 2.34

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

