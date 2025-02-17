Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 626,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $95.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

