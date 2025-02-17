Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $270.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41. The company has a market cap of $309.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

