Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,578 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.