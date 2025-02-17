Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,723 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,751,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

BAC opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

