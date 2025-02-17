Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $35.65 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

