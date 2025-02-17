CSP Inc. Dismisses RSM LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm – Significant Changes Reported

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) announced a major change in its accounting practices as documented in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2025. The filing stated that CSP Inc. informed RSM LLP of its decision to dismiss RSM as their independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately on the same day.

The decision to replace RSM was approved by both the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors at CSP Inc. and the Board of Directors themselves. Notably, there were no disagreements between RSM and CSP Inc. during the fiscal years ending September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, as well as the subsequent interim period leading up to February 12, 2025.

RSM’s reports on CSP Inc.’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion. Furthermore, these reports were not qualified or modified concerning uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles during this period.

Regarding internal controls, CSP Inc. had previously disclosed two material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. These weaknesses were related to business expense reimbursement and selected purchase policies and the application of a legacy credit card program for Company credit cards. Management identified deficiencies in these areas which led to undisclosed compensations and issues with financial reporting related to income taxes.

CSP Inc. has submitted the necessary disclosures to RSM and requested a statement from RSM to the Securities and Exchange Commission confirming their agreement with the provided information. This letter, dated February 14, 2025, has been filed as Exhibit 16.1 to the 8-K filing.

On the same day, February 12, 2025, CSP Inc.’s Audit Committee selected CBIZ CPAs P.C. as the new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, subject to the completion of client acceptance procedures.

During the two most recent fiscal years ending September 2024 and 2023, and the quarterly period ending December 31, 2024, through February 12, 2025, there were no consultations between CSP Inc. or its representatives with CBIZ on accounting principles or any matters of disagreement or reportable events as defined by SEC regulations.

The 8-K filing also includes an exhibit of a letter from RSM US LLP dated February 14, 2025. This change in accounting firms reflects CSP Inc.’s commitment to ensuring effective financial reporting and internal controls moving forward.

