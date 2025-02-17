CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTOF remained flat at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

