Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 109,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 133,739 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

