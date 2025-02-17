Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 69,909 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,909 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

