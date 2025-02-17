Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

