Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 218.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

