Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $83.31 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

