Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 97 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after acquiring an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,759,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,253,000 after acquiring an additional 122,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.84 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

