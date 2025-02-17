Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $639.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

