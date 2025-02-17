Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTSO. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

