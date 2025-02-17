Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.