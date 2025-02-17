Dave Howson Sells 11,036 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $202.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Covea Finance increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

