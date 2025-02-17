DDD Partners LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,489 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.