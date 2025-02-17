DDD Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $985.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,082 shares of company stock worth $23,401,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

