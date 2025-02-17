DDD Partners LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,161,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Richardson Electronics makes up approximately 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Richardson Electronics worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a PE ratio of 444.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RELL. Northland Capmk lowered Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

