DDD Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe accounts for about 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 64,926.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $52.58 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
