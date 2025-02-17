DDD Partners LLC Sells 46,453 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,453 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

