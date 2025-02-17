DDD Partners LLC Sells 4,722 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in MP Materials by 35.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $6,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,043,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,830,996.72. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,451.50. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 955,890 shares of company stock worth $20,944,628 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

View Our Latest Report on MP

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.