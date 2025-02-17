Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 792,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 492.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 584.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 549.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $155.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $131.39 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.