Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ DCTH remained flat at $16.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,450. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $520.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

