Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DVN opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
