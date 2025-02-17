Devve (DEVVE) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Devve (DEVVE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Devve token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Devve has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Devve has a market cap of $19.56 million and $618,123.35 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devve Token Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official website is www.devve.io. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 88,915,518.95978406 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 1.01575565 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $521,548.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

