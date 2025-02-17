DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,381 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.07 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

