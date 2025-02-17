Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,342.8 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $19.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

