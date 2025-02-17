Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,342.8 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $19.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.