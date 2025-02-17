DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DBL opened at $15.76 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

