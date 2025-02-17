Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,623,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 3,958,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.7 days.

OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

