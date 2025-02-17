Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dropbox by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $248,413,313.30. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

